Avengers Doomsday: After Chris Hemsworth, First Look Of X-Men Cast Members Leaked

Avengers: Doomsday was announced in March and is currently in production. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans have been eagerly eyeing on more updates about the superhero saga. With shooting now in full swing, several scene and character looks have reportedly leaked. Recently, X-men characters' photos from the Doomsday set have gone viral online, sparking excitement among fans.

Avengers: Doomsday shoot clips leaked online

The new leaked Marvel photos reveal Ian McKellen as Magneto and James Marsden as Cyclops, both returning to their iconic roles from the X-Men films. The images show the two actors in character, engaged in conversation. McKellen wears his signature purple cape, while Marsden opts for a casual outfit.

Fans shared the photos on social media, sparking speculation that the Brotherhood of Mutants and the X-Men might unite to face the Avengers in the upcoming movie. Recently, Marvel confirmed the original X-Men cast would join the project, which has now begun filming. The studio announced a lineup of 27 cast members, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

When Chris Hemsworth’s Doomsday look leaked

In early April, Chris Hemsworth was seen in London around the same time the Russo brothers were spotted there. The Avengers cast will also include Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and Kelsey Grammer as Beast.