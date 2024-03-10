×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Barbie Producers Would Love To Make A Sequel To Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling Starrer

After the momentous commercial and critical success of Barbie, Warner Bros has shown an interest in the sequel of the film. The film released in 2023.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
America Ferrera, Barbie
A still from Barbie. | Image:Barbie/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Barbie scripted history by becoming the highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema. The Margot Robbie starrer pink fable has secured eight nominations in the upcoming Academy Awards. The Greta Gerwig directorial stirred worldwide conversations and now the higher-ups at Warner Bros have shown an interest in the sequel of the movie. 

Warner Bros chief Pam Abdy says she is in discussion with the Barbie director for the film’s sequel 

Warner Bros chief Pam Abdy says she and Barbie director Greta Gerwig have been discussing making a sequel to the box office blockbuster. On Sunday night, Barbie is set to enter the 96th Academy Awards with eight nominations, including best picture, best supporting actress for America Ferrara, and best-supporting actor for Ryan Gosling. The senior executive told the BBC that she would 'love' to do a follow-up to Barbie, after the Margot Robbie-starrer 'ignited audiences around the world' and 'smashed so many records'.

Abdy, the co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, also said Warner Bros and Gerwig were 'always talking' about the prospect of following their success with another outing. The fact that both Gerwig and Robbie were omitted from the Oscars nominations for best director and best actress in a leading role, respectively, had hurt 'of course', she added.

Warner Bros chief calls Pam Abdy ‘one of the best filmmakers working today’

Abdy called Gerwig a visionary and 'one of the best filmmakers working today'. Barbie has so far earned $ 1.45 billion at the worldwide box office.

At the 2024 Oscars, Gerwig is nominated for best-adapted screenplay with her husband Noah Baumbach, and Robbie has secured a nod as a producer in the best picture category. Earlier this week, Gerwig said she is open to the idea of making a Barbie sequel if she can find 'an undertow' for the film.
(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

23 minutes ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

29 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

an hour ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

an hour ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

an hour ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

an hour ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hooliganism Going to Lose Again': BJP's Sharp Retort to Akhilesh Yadav

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago

  2. Janhvi Kapoor Glitters In Sheer Blue Saree

    Web Stories24 minutes ago

  3. TBMAUJ Singer Raghav Says He Was ‘Scared’ To Remake The Title Song

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. Murder Mubarak Director On Working With Pankaj Tripathi

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  5. Oscars 2024: When And Where To Watch 96th Academy Awards In India

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo