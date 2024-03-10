Barbie Producers Would Love To Make A Sequel To Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling Starrer

Advertisement

Barbie scripted history by becoming the highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema. The Margot Robbie starrer pink fable has secured eight nominations in the upcoming Academy Awards. The Greta Gerwig directorial stirred worldwide conversations and now the higher-ups at Warner Bros have shown an interest in the sequel of the movie.

Warner Bros chief Pam Abdy says she is in discussion with the Barbie director for the film’s sequel

Warner Bros chief Pam Abdy says she and Barbie director Greta Gerwig have been discussing making a sequel to the box office blockbuster. On Sunday night, Barbie is set to enter the 96th Academy Awards with eight nominations, including best picture, best supporting actress for America Ferrara, and best-supporting actor for Ryan Gosling. The senior executive told the BBC that she would 'love' to do a follow-up to Barbie, after the Margot Robbie-starrer 'ignited audiences around the world' and 'smashed so many records'.

Abdy, the co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, also said Warner Bros and Gerwig were 'always talking' about the prospect of following their success with another outing. The fact that both Gerwig and Robbie were omitted from the Oscars nominations for best director and best actress in a leading role, respectively, had hurt 'of course', she added.

Warner Bros chief calls Pam Abdy ‘one of the best filmmakers working today’

Abdy called Gerwig a visionary and 'one of the best filmmakers working today'. Barbie has so far earned $ 1.45 billion at the worldwide box office.

At the 2024 Oscars, Gerwig is nominated for best-adapted screenplay with her husband Noah Baumbach, and Robbie has secured a nod as a producer in the best picture category. Earlier this week, Gerwig said she is open to the idea of making a Barbie sequel if she can find 'an undertow' for the film.

