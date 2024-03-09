Advertisement

Barbie Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate all things pink and embrace the iconic Barbie aesthetic with confidence and style. This is the day to rejoice in the glorious beauty of being a woman and looking all happy, chirpy and delicate in your barbie-doll era. Here's how to embrace the all-pink look and ace Barbie-core makeup like a pro.

Start with a flawless base

Barbie-core makeup | Image: Unsplash

Achieving a dewy base is the foundation of Barbie-core makeup. Begin by prepping your skin with a hydrating primer to smooth out any imperfections and create a smooth canvas for makeup application. Then, apply a lightweight, dewy foundation that matches your skin tone and blend it seamlessly for a natural-looking finish. Conceal any blemishes or dark circles with a creamy concealer and set your base with a translucent powder to lock in place.

Think pink for the eyes

Barbie's signature look often includes soft, shimmery pink eyeshadow that adds a touch of glamour to the eyes. Choose a range of pink eyeshadows in varying shades, from pale baby pink to vibrant fuchsia, and create a gradient effect on the eyelids. Start with a light pink shade on the inner corners, blend a medium pink shade across the lid, and deepen the outer corners with a darker pink or mauve shade. Complete the look with a coat of volumizing mascara to define the lashes and add drama to the eyes.

Rosy cheeks and glossy pout

Rosy cheeks are a must for achieving the youthful, doll-like glow of Barbie-core makeup. Apply a soft pink blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend upwards towards the temples for a natural flush of color. For the lips, opt for a creamy pink lipstick or lip gloss that complements your skin tone and adds a touch of shine. You can also add a hint of sparkle with a shimmery lip gloss for an extra dose of glam.

Don't forget the highlighter

Barbie-core makeup | Image: Unsplash

To enhance the radiant, lit-from-within glow of Barbie-core makeup, don't forget to add a touch of highlighter to the high points of your face. Choose a pink-toned highlighter with a subtle shimmer and apply it to the tops of your cheekbones, brow bones, and cupid's bow for a luminous finish that catches the light beautifully.

Finishing touches

Complete your Barbie-core makeup look with a spritz of setting spray to lock in your makeup and keep it looking fresh all day long. Wear the best pink dress in your closet to look the part. Style your hair in soft, voluminous curls or a sleek ponytail to complement your glamorous Barbie-inspired look, and don't forget to accessorise with statement jewelry and pink accents to truly embrace the Barbie aesthetic.