It's Confirmed! After Passing On Spirit, Deepika Padukone Onboards Allu Arjun-Atlee's AA22xA6

Allu Arjun's movie with director Atlee is one of the most anticipated projects in Tollywood. After being tight-lipped for days, makers of the film shut down all speculations and announced Deepika Padukone's casting as the female lead. The announcement has raised the anticipation of the fans regarding the project.

Deepika Padukone to reunite with Atlee

Deepika Padukone featured in an extended cameo appearance in Atlee's maiden Bollywood directorial Jawaan (2023). The actress will reunite with the director for the film and will share the screen with Allu Arjun for the first time. This marks her second Telugu venture after the Prabhas headliner Kalki 2898 AD.



The movie, tentatively titled, AA22xA6, will also mark Allu Arjun's first project after the blockbuster Pushpa 2. The movie was officially announced on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday on April 8. The production house, Sun Pictures, shared the movie announcement post that read, “Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination! #AA22. Teaming up with @Atlee_dir garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of @sunpictures."



