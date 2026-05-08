Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour's India Release Postponed Due To CBFC, Here's All You Need To Know

Billie Eilish, who has won several Grammys, Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, was gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour in India. However, owing to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), her film's release has been delayed. Reportedly, the committee suggested several cuts and made a few changes, resulting in a delay.

CBFC suggests several changes in Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source said that the committee asked for several changes in the documentary, owing to which the Paramount Pictures team in India contacted the US head office and sought their approval to make changes. The head office has reviewed the changes and has given the go-ahead. So this process is going to take some time, resulting in a release delay.

If everything goes well, the makers are now eyeing to release the film in India on May 15.

"The CBFC’s Examining Committee asked for several cuts in the documentary. The Paramount Pictures team in India then decided to inform the US head office and seek approval on whether the changes suggested by the Censor Board could be made. The head office’s core team reviewed the suggested changes and gave its nod. This whole process took some time, resulting in a delay for the censor process of Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour. The makers then decided to push the release. As of now, they are eyeing a May 15 release," a source told the portal.

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More about Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour is a concert film directed and produced by James Cameron and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. It marks the third concert film of the singer.