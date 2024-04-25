Advertisement

Billie Eilish recently got candid about how she is still struggling to achieve a perfect balance between her persona as a sought-after public figure, and her personal life, the latter of which she would rather keep under the radar. The actress recently also spoke out against artists opting to release exclusive vinyl packaging for their music, in an attempt to boost sales - something that made her the target for several fandoms together.

Billie Eilish recalls feeling unsafe in her own home

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Billie Eilish opened up about being at a point in her life, where sometimes she has not felt safe, even in her own home. Without going into details, the singer elaborated how her safety being compromised, has been an instance that has occurred multiple times.

She said, "I had really scary things happen in my personal life and my safety was compromised a couple of times, and that’s a big part of my life. That is something I just have to live with. But I don’t know, it really made me resentful of my life, when you can’t even be in your own house."

Billie Eilish recently found herself caught up in controversy

In a separate conversation with Billboard - once which also featured her mother Maggie Baird - Billie Eilish openly voiced her concern when it came to certain industry wide practices. Though she took no specific names, she called out the ongoing trend of artists willing going in for vinyl packaged exclusive editions of their music, in an attempt to boost sales. She said, "We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging...I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is. It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right."

Though Billie had called herself out as well for partaking in the practice earlier, she still stood trolled by multiple fandoms assuming the singer was attacking their favourite musician. Billie then took to her Instagram handle to separately clarify how what she was intending to address, were "systemic industry wide practices" as opposed to singling out any specific artists.