Black Mirror 7 X Review: After Adolescence, Netflix Viewers Find OG 'Dark, Depressing' Series 'Underwhelming', 'Unsurprising'

Black Mirror Season 7 X Review: The British television series often akin to a modern version of The Twilight Zone for its anthology-style episodes has returned with its 7th part. With an A-list cast in nearly every episode, the season revisits and builds upon two of its most high-rated plots.

As the latest season of this Netflix original series dropped today, April 10, at around 1 pm, fans wasted no time diving in. And as expected, the Black Mirror new season shines once again, however, didn't beat Adolescence in darkness. The binge-watchers quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions, with many expressing their excitement after watching just the first two episodes.

Black Mirror Season 7 Twitter (now x) review

After watching the first two episodes, an excited fan shared on X (formerly Twitter): "I've watched Black Mirror Season 7, only the first 2 episodes, but they're quite disturbing. I think the first episode talks about the bees that became drones in the previous season (?) I don't know, but it's something related to the previous episode. FUN.”

Another viewer rated the first episode: “Black Mirror Season 7 EP1 Common People is emotional and genuinely relatable. Digital dependency and economic hardships are compelling with dystopian and emotional storytelling. Rating: 3/5. Ending is sad.”

A different user wrote: “I just watched the first episode of Black Mirror Season 7. If all episodes are like this, it will be an awesome season again.”

A critic lauded the new season, saying: “Black Mirror Season 7 - This is the best season of Black Mirror we've gotten in eight years. It's the strongest lineup of episodes we've received that cover themes such as grief, regret, faith, the effects of bullying, consumerism, AI in the film industry, and so much more.”

Black Mirror season 7 full cast

This season, Black Mirror introduces a fresh cast, exploring the dark realms of advanced technology and grim sci-fi twists. The new episodes feature:

Common People, starring Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Bête Noire, with Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Michael Workéyè, Ben Bailey Smith, Amber Grappy, Ravi Aujla, Elena Sanz, and Hanna Griffiths.

Hotel Reverie, featuring Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Emma Corria, and Harriet Walter.

Plaything, starring Peter Capaldi, Lewis Gribben, James Nelson-Joyce, Michele Austin, Asim Chaudhry, and Will Poulter.

Eulogy, with Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran.