Latest OTT Releases (April 10 To April 13): Black Mirror 7 To The Legend Of Hanuman 6, New Shows On Netflix, JioHotstar

Updated April 10th 2025, 17:02 IST
This weekend, OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioHotstar, Lionsgate and Prime Video are gearing up for the streaming of interesting web shows. From The Legend Of Hanuman Season 6 and The Gardener to Black Mirror Season 7, you can binge-watch all these web series from the comfort of your home. Check out the complete list below:
Twisted tales run wild in this mind-bending anthology series that reveals humanity's worst traits, greatest innovations and more. Starring Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi and Asim Chaudhry, the series is currently streaming on the OTT platform.
Where to watch: Netflix
Starring Anna Lambe, Maika Harper, and Braeden Clarke, the series revolves around an optimistic young woman embarking on a journey to reinvent herself in her tiny Arctic hometown, where everyone knows each other’s business. The series is currently streaming.
Where to watch: Netflix
Indian animated series created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agrawal chronicles the life story of Lord Hanuman and his contribution in bringing Goddess Sita home from Lanka. The series will release on April 11.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Featuring Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn in lead roles, the show follows a hedge fund manager who resorts to burglary after losing his job, targeting wealthy neighbors to maintain his family's lifestyle but makes a fateful error breaking into the wrong home. The series will release on April 11.
Where to watch: Lionsgate
Elmer's mother used his lack of feelings to turn him into a hitman. But when he falls for his next victim, their cover as calm local gardeners wavers. Starring Álvaro Rico, Cecilia Suárez and Catalina Sopelana, the series will stream on April 11.
Where to watch: Netflix
The series explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. The fourth season will stream on April 11.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Doctor and his companion travel across time and space, encountering incredible friends and foes. Starring Varada Sethu, the second season will release on April 12.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Published April 10th 2025, 17:02 IST