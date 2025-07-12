Brad Pitt's F1 Has A Bollywood Connection And You Will Never Be Able To Guess It

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris starrer F1: The Movie is running successfully in cinema halls in India. The action film has minted ₹63.10 crore in 15 days so far and over $310 million worldwide. In India, the film's unexpected commercial success has been pinned on lead star Pitt's performance and the reintroduction of the F1 racing circuit, and the thrills of it, on the big screens. Hans Zimmer's orchestral score and Joseph Kosinski's precision direction are also being hailed as major factors behind the film's success.

Brad Pitt in a still from F1 | Image: X

Meanwhile, a reel is going viral on social media in which a film enthusiast Rohit Nair (@rovaitoorandom) makes an observation about F1's connection to the Bollywood. Apart from the leading cast in F1, a prominent role in the movie is played by the Danish actor Kim Bodnia, who essays the role of Kaspar Smolinski. Bodnia is known for his roles in The Witcher season 2, Killing Eve and more. He is also a BAFTA nominated star in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Killing Eve.

Brad Pitt's (extreme left) in a still from F1 | Image: YouTube screengrab

Many will not know that F1 star Bodnia has also featured in a Bollywood film. He had a small role in Abhinay Deo's Delhi Belly. Nair says that Bodnia features in an iconic scene in the movie when Vijay Raaz's Somayajulu and Pradeep Kabra as Somayajulu's henchman and others go an extortion bid and in the next cut, we see Bodnia as Vladimir Dragunsky, beaten up tied and gagged on a sofa.