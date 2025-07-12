Superman Box Office Collection Day 1: James Gunn's Film Scripts DCEU History, Beats Black Adam And The Flash To Become Biggest Opener For DC Studios In India

Superman Box Office Collection Day 1: James Gunn's new DCEU has formally kick-started with the release of David Corenswet starrer Superman. The superhero movie has taken a good opening at the box office in India despite facing competition from holdover titles F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth. The crowded release calendar has impacted the box office prospects of Superman in India, but it might pick up pace during the remaining weekend as the word of mouth is positive.

How much did Superman collect on its opening day in India?

Superman minted ₹7 crore in India on day 1 (July 11). This is the biggest opening ever for a DC Studios film in India. Previous top grossers in the franchise are Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam (₹6.8 crore), The Flash (4.3 crore) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (₹3.2 crore). Superman has surpassed them and will look to fly higher in the first weekend.

Also read: How Vedika Shetty Spent The Money She Stole From Alia Bhatt

Superman stars David Corenswet as Man Of Steel | Image: X

Superman had an overall 19.91% occupancy on Friday for the English version. It began with 11% in the morning and rose to over 32% for the night shows. However, the film's biz has been affected by F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth, both of which are running well, with the former crossing the ₹60 crore mark in its 3rd weekend and the latter set to cross it on its 2nd Saturday (July 12).

Superman set for $200 million+ worldwide opening weekend collection

Superman has been projected to debut with at least, $200 million at the global box office at 60,000 global screens, split evenly between domestic and overseas, according to Deadline.

Superman is directed by James Gunn | Image: YouTube screengrab