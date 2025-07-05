Brad Pitt's F1 Stops Jurassic World Rebirth From Becoming Franchise's Biggest Opener In India | Hollywood Box Office Report

Jurassic World Rebirth Vs F1 Box Office: Two Hollywood releases are running in cinema halls now. Jurassic World: Rebirth, starring Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson, was expected to take a good start in India given the franchise weight behind it. The movie has performed well on its opening day in India despite mixed reviews. However, the holdover release, Brad Pitt and Damson Idris starrer F1: The Movie has managed to remain steady in the face of competition from the dino spectacle.

The F1 vs Jurassic World Rebirth battle will be something to look forward to in the coming days and is a call back to the box office rivalry between Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines in May, where both competed for audiences but performed well.

F1 stands its ground after Jurassic World Rebirth release

F1 fared very well in India in its opening week, collecting over ₹35 crore in its first week. On Friday, it raked in ₹3.19 crore, similar to how it fared in the weekdays. On Saturday and Sunday, the biz is expected to rise, and the second weekend for the film will take its collections over the ₹45 crore mark.

F1 released on June 27 in India | Image: AP