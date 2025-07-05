Ramayana Composer Hans Zimmer Commands Complete Autonomy In His Work: Job Is Not To Listen To The Director...

Updated 5 July 2025 at 08:44 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer Ramayana teaser has gone viral on social media. The first glimpse was shared by the makers on July 3 after the shooting on the first part wrapped. The second part will begin filming in August, according to reports, with the two part movie series eyeing release on Diwali 2026 and 2027 respectively. Among other things, one of the highlights of Ramayana is certainly going to be the background score, taste of which is given in the first glimpse.
Music heavyweight AR Rahman and Hollywood icon Hans Zimmer have come together to deliver, possibly the best musical experience for an Indian movie, and anticipation is sky high. Zimmer is known for his long-standing career in Hollywood, composing music on classics like Gladiator (2000), The Last Samurai (2003), the Pirates of the Caribbean series (2006–2011), The Dark Knight trilogy (2005–2012), Inception (2010) and many more. He has won two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, five Grammy Awards, and has been nominated for three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.
With such a musical legacy behind him, Zimmer's score for Ramayana will be something to look forward to. Talking about his style and method, he shared in an interview that a composer's work is to not "listen to the director" but to understand the story and deliver what the maker "can't imagine".
"The job is not to listen to the director telling you what the music is he wants. If he knows what music he wants, then he can compose it himself. My job is to sort of listen to him. ‘Tell me the story’. And do the thing that he can't even imagine. So that's the job. So I need collaboration and at the same time complete freedom to do this," he shared.
Published 5 July 2025 at 08:43 IST