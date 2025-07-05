Ramayana Composer Hans Zimmer Commands Complete Autonomy In His Work: Job Is Not To Listen To The Director...

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer Ramayana teaser has gone viral on social media. The first glimpse was shared by the makers on July 3 after the shooting on the first part wrapped. The second part will begin filming in August, according to reports, with the two part movie series eyeing release on Diwali 2026 and 2027 respectively. Among other things, one of the highlights of Ramayana is certainly going to be the background score, taste of which is given in the first glimpse.

Music heavyweight AR Rahman and Hollywood icon Hans Zimmer have come together to deliver, possibly the best musical experience for an Indian movie, and anticipation is sky high. Zimmer is known for his long-standing career in Hollywood, composing music on classics like Gladiator (2000), The Last Samurai (2003), the Pirates of the Caribbean series (2006–2011), The Dark Knight trilogy (2005–2012), Inception (2010) and many more. He has won two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, five Grammy Awards, and has been nominated for three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari | Image: X

With such a musical legacy behind him, Zimmer's score for Ramayana will be something to look forward to. Talking about his style and method, he shared in an interview that a composer's work is to not "listen to the director" but to understand the story and deliver what the maker "can't imagine".

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have composed music for Ramayana | Image: X