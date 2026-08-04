Bradley Cooper-Gigi Hadid's Wedding Rumour Swirl After Couple Gets Spotted With Matching Rings

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have reignited speculation about the next chapter of their relationship after the couple were spotted wearing matching rings on their left ring fingers during a public outing in Paris, France.

Cooper and Hadid were photographed walking together in the French capital on Monday, with both sporting thin matching bands on their left hands, as per Page Six.

The appearance has sparked widespread discussion about whether the couple may have secretly tied the knot.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, Cooper and Hadid kept their outing low-key, dressing casually for their walk. Hadid wore jeans paired with a white tank top, while Cooper opted for a T-shirt, athletic pants and a backwards baseball cap.

The pair were later seen holding hands while leaving a gym, where Hadid's ring remained clearly visible. They also headed to dinner at Paris's Loulou restaurant, with both continuing to wear the matching bands.

Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official confirmation from either star.

Cooper and Hadid were last seen publicly together in July while attending the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

The couple have been linked romantically since October 2023, when they were first photographed during a dinner date in New York City.

Although they have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, Hadid offered a rare glimpse into their romance during an earlier interview with a magazine, describing it as "very romantic and happy."

Reflecting on relationships, Hadid said, "Getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential."

She added, "And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve. And you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be."

Marriage speculation is not entirely new for the couple. In July 2025, a source told Page Six that Cooper was "considering marriage and kids with Gigi."

The source added, "They could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids."

Another insider told Page Six that the couple were "incredibly happy and are in their own bubble."

Both Cooper and Hadid are already parents. Hadid shares five-year-old daughter Khai with former partner Zayn Malik, while Cooper is father to nine-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with former partner Irina Shayk.

The actor also made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Met Gala in May to support Hadid, although he chose not to walk the red carpet alongside her.

While the couple have generally maintained a private relationship, Hadid recently shared photographs from their vacation in Paris, offering fans another glimpse into their life together. (ANI)

