Brooklyn Beckham Makes 9 Scathing Claims Against David-Victoria In Damning 'Don't Want To Reconcile With My Family' Post

Once Hollywood royalty, the Beckhams have now earned a reputation for washing their dirty laundry in public. David and Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, took to his Instagram account to break the silence on the ongoing family feud and levy serious allegations against his parents. In an explosive post, he has set the record straight on all the narratives against him and his wife, Nicola Peltz. In the lengthy, strongly worded post, Brooklyn alleged that his family never respected his wife; therefore, he is severing all ties with them. Here are the 9 most scathing remarks made by him against his family in the post that has now set social media abuzz.

Victoria-David Beckham with newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola on their wedding day | Image: X

1. Controlled narrative

Starting his post, Brooklyn alleged that he and his wife have been silent in the ongoing rumour mongering about them, but his parents have been going to the press. He wrote, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

A screengrab of Brooklyn Beckham's post | Image: Instagram

In a later story, he stressed that the amount of ‘family love’ for the Beckhams is based on how performative one is being on social media and ‘how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp'. He insisted that the Beckham love and the image of the united family is a show his parents have mandated them to put on.

2. The infamous wedding dress of Nicola Peltz



A screengrab of Brooklyn Beckham's post | Image: Instagram

For months now, it was said that Victoria Beckham was upset when her daughter-in-law Nicola chose to wear a Valentino Couture gown for her wedding day instead of a creation by the designer. It was suggested that this led to the crack in their familiar relationships. However, setting the record straight, Brooklyn wrote, “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

3. Signing away name rights





A screengrab of Brooklyn Beckham's post | Image: Instagram

In the post, Brooklyn also alleged, “Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

4. Name-calling and other wedding drama

The family feud between the Beckhams seemingly escalated during the wedding of Nicola and Brooklyn. The latter said in his post, “During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.” He added, "The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood' and 'not family.'”

5. Social media blocking by brothers

Unlike what was known to the public earlier, Brooklyn alleged that it was his brothers Romeo and Cruz who blocked him on social media first. He recalled. “Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer.”

6. Victoria Beckham's ‘Inappropriate' wedding dance



A screengrab of Brooklyn Beckham's post | Image: Instagram

One of Brooklyn's most scathing attacks came for his mother, Victoria. In the post, the model shared, “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance, to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where, according to the schedule, my romantic dance with my wife was scheduled, but instead, my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

7. Blatant disrespect of Nicola

Brooklyn also added that his wife never got the respect she deserved from the family. He said, "My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable."

8. David Beckham's irrational condition



A screengrab of Brooklyn Beckham's post | Image: Instagram

Putting speculations to rest, Brooklyn also spoke about David Beckham's lavish birthday party, which he and Nicola missed. Sharing the events that unfolded before the day he said, “we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.”

9. Victoria's refusal to help Nicola

Recalling one particular incident, Brooklyn shared, "We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family.’ But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused."



A screengrab of Brooklyn Beckham's post | Image: Instagram