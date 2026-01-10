Beckham Family Feud Explained: Why David And Victoria Had A Falling Out With Their Eldest Son Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

Ever since they got together in 1997, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been hailed as the earliest examples of a power couple. The football star and the former POSH girl expanded their family in 1999, when they welcomed their first son, Brooklyn. Over the years, they welcomed two more sons, Romeo, Cruz and in 2011 became parents to their only daughter, Harper Beckham. Hailed as a one big, picture-perfect and happy family, the Beckhams began courting controversy surrounding their family relations in 2022 when Brooklyn tied the knot with billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz.

Cracks appear in the Beckham family after Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding

Ever since his wedding to Nicola, Brooklyn has increasingly distanced himself from his parents. Insiders claim that the strain began around the time of Brooklyn and Nicola’s lavish 2022 wedding. Reports had earlier hinted at disagreements involving wedding arrangements, including creative and logistical decisions, which allegedly led to friction between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law.

Victoria-David Beckham with newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola on their wedding day | Image: X

One of the most prominently circulated theories suggests that the initial clash between the two ladies of the Beckham family happened over the bridal outfit. Victoria, who is one of the most sought after designer in the USA, was reportedly upset when her daughter-in-law chose to wear a Valentino Couture gown for her big day. Though both sides publicly denied any feud at the time, the cracks now appear harder to ignore. Inmarch 2023, Nicola and Brooklyn even attended Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, and the former singer took to her Instagram account to share a photo with her daughter-in-law.



Brooklyn misses major Beckham family moments

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham along with Romeo, Cruz and Harper at his knighthood ceremony | Image: X

Fuel was added to the rumours when Brooklyn noticeably skipped several high-profile family events, including celebrations linked to David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration in May 2025 and ceremonies related to his knighthood. He was also absent from the premiere of Victoria Beckham's Netflix series. This was followed by the reports of Brooklyn being upset with his brother Romeo over his growing closeness with DJ Kim Turnbull, whom Brooklyn had dated in the past.



Brooklyn Beckham goes public with his feud with parents, begins mud-slinging on social media

At about this time, social media users, fans of the family and local media publications were sure of the cracks in the family. To add to their speculation, in July 2025, both Nicola and Brooklyn unfollowed brothers Romeo and Cruz on Instagram. In December, they were out of the following lists of Victoria and David as well.



A screengrab of Cruz Beckham's Instagram story from December 21, 2025 | Image: Instagram

However, debunking reports of being unfollowed, Cruz Beckham took to his Instagram stories to share that his parents were not the ones who unfollowed their son. He clarified that Brooklyn and Nicola have blocked them, and other family members on the social networking app.



Brooklyn Beckham blocks all communication with parents, sends them a legal notice