BTS's Jin Shares Fan Moment With Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible Star Video Calls K-pop Idol's Mother | Watch

Tom Cruise is currently busy promoting his latest film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning with full rage. During one such event, the American actor met a Korean group BTS member Jin as he made a guest appearance in the fifth episode of 'Run Jin’. The video, filmed on May 8, coincided with South Korea's Parents’ Day. A now-viral moment shows the Top Gun actor speaking to Jin’s mother on a video call.

BTS Jin and Tom Cruise's wholesome moment goes viral

BTS' Jin and Hollywood legend Tom Cruise, are two icons from vastly different entertainment worlds. On May 20, Bangtan TV aired an eagerly awaited episode of Run Jin, Jin's variety show, featuring a special appearance by Tom Cruise. It was a crossover that many didn’t expect they need so hard. The episode showcased their interaction and unforgettable moments.

At one point in the episode, Jin asked Cruise for a selfie which he wanted to share with his mother. Top Gun actor suggested a video call instead. This impromptu call with Jin's family quickly became a viral sensation among the BTS ARMY.

Jin introduced Tom Cruise to his mother, uncle, and grandfather during the call. Cruise greeted them warmly, engaging sincerely in the brief exchange and making the moment even more memorable for Jin and his family. Jin told his mother, “Mum, Tom Cruise wants to video call you.” The viral-worthy scene is making rounds on social media.

DYK BTS has been Tom Cruise’s MI fan since childhood?

In the show, Jin said that the first film he watched after turning 15 was Mission: Impossible starring Tom Cruise, a movie restricted to viewers his age and older due to an intense action scene. Reflecting on this, he said, “It’s truly an honour to have him on the show today.”

Jin also expressed his childhood dream of becoming an IMF agent, referencing the fictional Impossible Mission Force from the series.