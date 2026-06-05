Buffy the Vampire Slayer Actor Anthony Head Dies At 72 Due To Pneumonia

LONDON (AP) — Anthony Head, the suave, smooth-voiced British actor known for roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Ted Lasso,’ has died, his family said Friday. He was 72.

Head’s daughters told the Press Association news agency that the actor “passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family.”

The performer became known to British TV audiences in the 1980s as one half of a will-they, wo n’t-they romantic couple in a series of ads for Nescafé instant coffee.

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He achieved U.S. fame as librarian Rupert Giles in cult-favorite supernatural series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which ran from 1997 to 2003.