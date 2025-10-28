Captain America Actor Chris Evans And Wife Alba Baptista Welcomes First Child 2 Years After Wedding

Surprise, surprise! Hollywood actor Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista have welcomed their first child, according to TMZ. The Captain America star and the Warrior Nun actress became parents last Saturday. The joyful news follows their private relationship, which lasted several years before they officially married in 2023. As couple is yet to make it official, congratulatory wishes are flooding all over the internet.

Chris and Alba welcomed their first child in Massachusetts, USA, though they have not yet made an official announcement, according to TMZ. The report also states that the baby’s name and gender remain undisclosed. Known for keeping their personal lives private, the actors had also chosen not to publicly announce the pregnancy. When the news broke, representatives for both Chris and Alba were unavailable for comment or confirmation.

Hollywood couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Cape Cod on September 9, 2023, just nine months after confirming their relationship on Instagram. In June, pregnancy rumours began circulating after a fan account shared a Father’s Day tribute to both their fathers. Alba’s father, Luiz Baptista, commented, "Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!" Fans interpreted this as a hint that the couple were expecting their first child.