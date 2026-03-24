Updated 24 March 2026 at 08:27 IST
Charlie Puth, Wife Brooke Sansone Welcome Baby Boy, Jude; Share First Photo Of Newborn
Singer Charlie Puth got married to his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, in an intimate wedding at Puth's family residence in Montecito, California, on September 7, 2024.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Singer Charlie Puth and his wife Brooke Sansone, have been blessed with a son.
On Monday, Charlie took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and Instagram. The couple has named the newborn 'Jude'.
As per Charlie's caption, the baby boy was born on March 13.
Have a look at the pictures of the newborn posted by Charlie on his social media.
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"Hey Jude (heart emoji) 3.13.26," Charlie captioned the post, expressing happiness as he embarked on the chapter of parenthood.
Charlie and Brooke tied the knot in 2024, as per PEOPLE.
Back in October, the 'One Call Away' hitmaker revealed that he and his wife are expecting their first baby together, cheekily sharing the news in a clip from the music video for his song, “Changes.”
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In the video, Charlie could be seen standing next to Brooke, who wore a red sweater and placed her hands on her stomach. The singer looked at his wife and placed his hands on top of hers, smiling down at her, before walking off together.
Shortly after the reveal, the musician chatted with host Jimmy Fallon during an October 21 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his baby on the way.
"I'm gonna be a dad," Charlie said, before quickly adding, “I was told not to reveal the gender.”
The singer-songwriter went on to share the one thing he hopes his baby on the way enjoys. "I hope baby likes music because it's the only thing I'm good at," Puth quipped.
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Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 24 March 2026 at 08:27 IST