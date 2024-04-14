Chris Hemsworth To Return As Thor? Deadpool And Wolverine Leak Drops Hints

Advertisement

The CinemaCon event, held in Las Vegas, saw Marvel fans being treated to an exclusive preview of the upcoming crossover film, Deadpool and Wolverine. The same, revealed how several Avengers will be marking a return to the cinematic universe with cameos - including Thor. This has added a whole new layer of excitement for all those awaiting the release of the film.

Chris Hemsworth set to reprise his role of Thor?



Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy, marked his presence at the CinemaCon event, with actor Ryan Reynolds in tow. The duo saw through an exclusive nine-minute preview from the film, being shared with the present audience. The preview featured Ryan Reynolds seamlessly, once again, stepping into his role of Deadpool, characterised by his twangy sense of humour and rebellious nature. The preview also captured the chaotic camaraderie between Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, the latter of whom briefly featured in the video.

Not just this, the preview also confirmed the return of several Avengers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe - particularly Chris Evans as Captain America, a role he last played in 2019 release Avengers: Endgame. Finally, Chris Hemsworth as Thor is also reportedly set to make a comeback. As per a THR report, the preview carried "fresh footage" of Hemsworth as Thor, thereby assuring fans of a full-fledged cameo as opposed to reruns of old footage. The clip in the preview, reportedly "sees a clip of Chris Hemsworth as Thor crying over his body". Hemsworth had last played Thor in 2022 release Thor: Love and Thunder.

Taylor Swift to feature in Deadpool and Wolverine?



While the original Avengers returning for a mini reunion in Deadpool and Wolverine does not really come as a surprise, conjecture over Taylor Swift too, holding a role in the film, does. In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shawn Levy was posed with the question of Swift's involvement in the film. Levy was very evident in shirking the question.

He said, "That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview...I'm literally going to walk about of the frame and save myself, otherwise, Ryan's taking a hit (out) on me". For the unversed, the reference to Ryan was made with regards to the actor's wife Blake Lively close friendship with Taylor Swift.