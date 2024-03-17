Advertisement

Despite what feels like the never-ending chatter surrounding Taylor Swift's love life, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn always maintained a low profile and tight lips when it came to discussing each other publicly. Though over the course of their six year long relationship - rumoured to have begun in 2017 - the two have often mentioned one another in interviews, attended red carpet events together and even been caught indulging in some innocent PDA, Taylor and Joe have largely managed to keep their personal lives as private as possible.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift's romance comes with a price



For the unversed, Joe Alwyn cowrote as many as six songs with Taylor Swift for her albums, over the course of six years. These namely are Exile and Betty from 2020 album Folklore, Champagne Problems, Evermore and Coney Island from its sister album, Evermore, and Sweet Nothing from 2022 album Midnights. Joe Alwyn stands credited for the same under the pseudonym of William Bowery.

The two may have parted ways in a full and final manner, however, the writing credits in the songs, has been minting Joe Alwyn a significant sum of money. As per a US Magazine report, multiple outlets have alleged that Joe will be earning "a five-figure sum every year" from his writing credits. Spotify streams alone in this regard, have made the actor $2.3 million, as per a Life and Style report. Joe Alwyn is entitled to these royalties from each of Swift's performances and all future streams of the aforementioned tracks.

Taylor Swift has moved on with Travis Kelce



Following her split with Alwyn, Taylor Swift took American footballer Travis Kelce up on his rather evident public advances on the popstar. Though nothing has been confirmed directly from the horse's mouth, the two are reportedly seeing one another.

While Kelce has become almost a regular at Swift's Eras tour concerts, the same can be said for Taylor when it comes to attending the athlete's football matches. The two have also been spotted out and about on dinner dates, indulging in some light PDA along the way.