Christopher Nolan, who is currently basking in the success of his Oscar win for Oppenheimer, has revealed a Martin Scorsese movie that he refuses to watch. Both Nolan and Scorsese are considered to be the most acclaimed filmmakers of today’s time. Now, in an interview with Variety, Nolan shared a Scorsese film that he refuses to watch.

Christopher Nolan refuses to watch this Martin Scorsese film

Leonardo Di Caprio starrer The Aviator is the movie that Nolan refuses to watch. It is because before the movie premiered in theaters in December 2004, Nolan had spent a long time working on a movie based on the life of Howard Hughes with Jim Carrey in consideration for the lead role.

File photo of Christopher Nolan from Oscar Awards | Image: X

While speaking to Variety, Nolan said that by the time he had completed a draft of the script, Scorsese's movie was further along in development. All of his efforts went into vain as there was no interest in creating another story based on the same person. Also, Nolan was not that established back then and getting approval would have been tough.

Now that his version of the story was never made, he did not feel comfortable watching Scorsese’s film. He states that his experience was "very emotional to not get to make something [he'd] poured all that [work] into."

Christopher Nolan wins his first ever Oscar Award

The revelation comes a little after Christopher Nolan won the Oscar in the best director category for his film Oppenheimer . The movie centred around the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer , who was played by Cillian Murphy. The 53-year-old director has garnered critical acclaim throughout his career, but had never won an Oscar until now. He was nominated for directing Dunkirk in 2017. He was also nominated for original screenplay for Inception in 2010.