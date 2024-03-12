×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Christopher Nolan Refuses To Watch THIS Martin Scorsese Epic

In a recent interview, Christopher Nolan talked about a Martin Scorsese film that he refrains from watching.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Christopher Nolan
Christopher Nolan | Image:Christopher Nolan
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Christopher Nolan, who is currently basking in the success of his Oscar win for Oppenheimer, has revealed a Martin Scorsese movie that he refuses to watch. Both Nolan and Scorsese are considered to be the most acclaimed filmmakers of today’s time. Now, in an interview with Variety, Nolan shared a Scorsese film that he refuses to watch.

Christopher Nolan refuses to watch this Martin Scorsese film 

Leonardo Di Caprio starrer The Aviator is the movie that Nolan refuses to watch. It is because before the movie premiered in theaters in December 2004, Nolan had spent a long time working on a movie based on the life of Howard Hughes with Jim Carrey in consideration for the lead role. 

File photo of Christopher Nolan from Oscar Awards | Image: X

While speaking to Variety, Nolan said that by the time he had completed a draft of the script, Scorsese's movie was further along in development. All of his efforts went into vain as there was no interest in creating another story based on the same person. Also, Nolan was not that established back then and getting approval would have been tough. 

Advertisement

Now that his version of the story was never made, he did not feel comfortable watching Scorsese’s film. He states that his experience was "very emotional to not get to make something [he'd] poured all that [work] into."

Christopher Nolan wins his first ever Oscar Award 

The revelation comes a little after Christopher Nolan won the Oscar in the best director category for his film Oppenheimer. The movie centred around the life of J. Robert  Oppenheimer, who was played by Cillian Murphy. The 53-year-old director has garnered critical acclaim throughout his career, but had never won an Oscar until now. He was nominated for directing Dunkirk in 2017. He was also nominated for original screenplay for Inception in 2010. 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

2 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

3 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

3 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

4 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

15 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

17 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

18 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

18 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Attends Weapon Exercises 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Barcelona vs Napoli Live Streaming: How to watch the UCL match?

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Biggest Ajay Devgn Hits That Are Remakes

    Web Stories26 minutes ago

  4. Kerala on Alert After 190 Mumps Cases Reported in a Day

    India News28 minutes ago

  5. Vishal Mega Mart eyes Rs 8,300 crore IPO to expand its footprint: Report

    Business News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo