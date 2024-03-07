×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Oppenheimer Star Cillian Murphy To Be The Next James Bond? Clay Bunker Advocates For The Actor

The debate over the perfect next pick, to headline the evergreen Bond franchise has been in the news ever since Daniel Craig bid farewell to the iconic role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cillian Murphy is currently basking in the success of his last theatrical release, Oppenheimer. The Christopher Nolan helmed atom bomb epic has been sweeping the awards season, registering one big win after another. The team is now awaiting the Academy's verdict on its long list of thirteen nominations. Amid the same, face of the film, Murphy, is being advocated for, when it comes to his potential next - the iconic James Bond franchise.

Advertisement

Clay Bunker thinks Cillian Murphy would make the perfect James Bond


For the unversed, Clay Bunker held a minor role in Oppenheimer. In a conversation with The Sun, the actor pushed forth his co-star Cillian Murphy's name as potentially the next James Bond. Bunker also built a palpable case in favour of Murphy's undeniable acting range and how it would be the perfect fit for the age-old character at hand.

Advertisement


He said, "It’s funny because Cillian is the nicest human but he has that dark side and there’s a darkness to Bond. We forget that sometimes Bond is like the character Fleming created – a pretty dark character. He just happens to be on the side that we call good. Cillian has that ability to tap into that. We’ve seen that in something like Peaky Blinders, even in Batman when he is playing Scarecrow – the myriad of other films he’s done."

Advertisement

The James Bond franchise is a long time away from revival


As of now, no Bond film is in the works. The same was confirmed by franchise producer Greg Wilson in November of last year. He said, “There will be another Bond someday, but we’re not actively developing it.”

Advertisement

Addressing the key character's death in 2021's No Time To Die, producer Barbara Broccoli added, "It’s gonna take a while for us to get...you know, it’s a whole new reinvention. So it’ll take some time."

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

20 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I am doing specific things on my fitness': Kuldeep on new-found success

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Is A Barbie Sequel In The Works? Director Greta Gerwig Reacts

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Gukesh beats Keymer, Praggu draws with Bartel in Prague Masters chess

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Constitution Not Under Threat, It Lives In Heart of People: Salve

    Republic Summit16 minutes ago

  5. PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Kidambi Srikanth loses in French Open

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo