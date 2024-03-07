Advertisement

Cillian Murphy is currently basking in the success of his last theatrical release, Oppenheimer. The Christopher Nolan helmed atom bomb epic has been sweeping the awards season, registering one big win after another. The team is now awaiting the Academy's verdict on its long list of thirteen nominations. Amid the same, face of the film, Murphy, is being advocated for, when it comes to his potential next - the iconic James Bond franchise.

Advertisement

Clay Bunker thinks Cillian Murphy would make the perfect James Bond



For the unversed, Clay Bunker held a minor role in Oppenheimer. In a conversation with The Sun, the actor pushed forth his co-star Cillian Murphy's name as potentially the next James Bond. Bunker also built a palpable case in favour of Murphy's undeniable acting range and how it would be the perfect fit for the age-old character at hand.

Advertisement



He said, "It’s funny because Cillian is the nicest human but he has that dark side and there’s a darkness to Bond. We forget that sometimes Bond is like the character Fleming created – a pretty dark character. He just happens to be on the side that we call good. Cillian has that ability to tap into that. We’ve seen that in something like Peaky Blinders, even in Batman when he is playing Scarecrow – the myriad of other films he’s done."

Advertisement

The James Bond franchise is a long time away from revival



As of now, no Bond film is in the works. The same was confirmed by franchise producer Greg Wilson in November of last year. He said, “There will be another Bond someday, but we’re not actively developing it.”

Advertisement

Addressing the key character's death in 2021's No Time To Die, producer Barbara Broccoli added, "It’s gonna take a while for us to get...you know, it’s a whole new reinvention. So it’ll take some time."