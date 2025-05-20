Confirmed! Mission Impossible 8 Is The End Of Tom Cruise's Journey As Ethan Hunt: It's Not Called The Final Reckoning For Nothing

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning is the eighth and last instalment of the spy action franchise. However, it seems it is not the last instalment after all. During the premiere of Mission Impossible 8 at Cannes, Tom Cruise, who plays the role of agent Ethan Hunt, confirmed that the franchise has come to an end.

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 8 is not the final instalment?

During the press interaction at a film festival, The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Tom Cruise, "I'd want everyone to see this movie. Maybe the final reckoning, maybe not, but what..." The actor then confirmed, "It's the final," and added, "It's not called final for nothing." The actor then went on to speak about his career plans and shared that he will keep making movies even if he turns 100. "I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited," he said.



No post-credit scene in Mission: Impossible 8

Usually, towards the end of the movie, makers drop a post-credit scene that reveals what's next in the franchise. However, there is no such scene at the conclusion of the movie, which means the franchise has ended for good. The film also doesn't have a mid-credits scene, hinting that the franchise has ended with the 8th MI movie.

Mission: Impossible 8 box office collection