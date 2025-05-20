Neha Bhasin Doubles Down On Claim About Nancy Tyagi 'Faking' Self-stitched Cannes Outfit, Says 'To Call Someone Else's Work Your Own...'

Neha Bhasin has seemingly exposed Nancy Tyagi by claiming that her Cannes outfit is store-bought and not self-designed, as the young influencer claims. The singer took to her Instagram account again to pen a note calling out the 24-year-old for not giving due credit to the designer whose creation she wore on the red carpet at the ongoing Film Festival. In her latest note, Neha clarified that she did not mean to ‘demean’ Nancy, but called her out for passing off someone else's work as her own.

Neha Bhasin pens another note claiming Nancy Tyagi had sourced her Cannes outfit

After her big revelation on May 19, Neha Bhasin took to her Instagram account to pen another note highlighting that Nancy Tyagi has passed off store bought outfit as her own. In the post, the singer gave a shoutout to the original designer of the dress, Surbhi from The Source, and mentioned that she has also struggled for 15 years to make a brand from scratch. She advocated that Nancy Tyagi give credit to the store owners and urged social media to ‘not buy a story’.



Also Read: Is Nancy's Cannes Pearl-Embellished Mini Dress Really Self-Designed?

A screengrab of Neha Bhasin's post | Image: Instagram

Neha Bhasin's note read, "The intention was not to demean another woman but to state a simple fact. We have all worked hard to be where we are. We are all self made. But to call someone else's work your own will never be ok."



Also Read: Shikhar, Khushi Join Janhvi And Ishaan For Homebound Premiere At Cannes

She then highlighted the origins of the store that she alleged Nancy sourced her outfit from and wrote, “The source from Bombay has also worked its way up a small garage they worked out of 15 years ago. I have seen Surbhi, its owner, work tirelessly to sustain her business to now thrive. Everyone has a story of where they come from, and just because no one's applauding them does not mean you rob them of their credit. I urge you to not buy a story but applaud people's talents and be ok to say what's not ok.”

A screengrab of Neha Bhasin's story | Image: Instagram