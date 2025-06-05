Thug Life X Review: Kamal Haasan Starrer Fails To Impress The Netizens, Say 'Not Delivered Even 10% Of Nayakan'

Thug Life X Review: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan's gangster action drama has finally hit the theatres today, June 5. The film marks the reunion of Haasan and director Mani Ratnam after their cult classic movie Nayakan (1987). However, according to the movie buffs who watched the early show, it is not even 10 per cent of their previous release. The film is receiving poor reviews from cinemagoers on social media, but the only common thread in all the reviews is Silambarasan. Audiences are busy lauding the actor for stealing the show as a negative character.

Is Thug Life worth watching?

The early movie buffs who watched the first show of Thug Life are unhappy with both Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. The director is known for giving iconic movies to the Indian cinema, like Dil Se.., Guru, Raavan, O Kadhal Kanmani and the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, among others. So, the expectation was high with both Haasan and Ratnam. A user wrote, "Mani Ratnam has not delivered even 10% of what he achieved in Nayakan. The storyline is predictable, the pacing is slow, and the performances feel flat. Despite having big actors, he did not deliver a sure-shot blockbuster, which is surely disappointing."



Many compared the film with Haasan's Indian 2, which received a negative response from the critics and bombed at the box office. "Shock of the year. #Indian2 >> #ThugLife as a movie and never in a million years would I have thought Mani Ratnam would make such a third class outdated boring and terrible film," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "#Kamalhaasan words (laughing emoticons) 'Thuglife will make you forget Nayagan' Thalaivaaaaa @rajinikanth if you have any plans for #Thalaivar173 with Manirathnam. Vendam. You are in good track with #Coolie and #Jailer2."

A third user wrote, "Messy. Outdated. Predictable. Feels like SCAM. Ithu #ManiRatnam padamane namba mudila. Wafer thin story. If even one percent of the stunt effort went to the writing, it could have been watchable at least. WASTED potential... and I have SO many questions."

A film critic gave 1 star out of 5 and wrote, "#ThugLife ~ Turd Life Predictable gangster saga by Mani Ratnam with an Outdated story by Kamal Haasan & an Ineffective score by ARR. What works is the good De-aging work in the beginning, and the rest is big blunder."

However, film critic Ramesh Bala liked the film and called the first half of the movie "Fantastic". "He further wrote, "Power struggles inside a Gangster family... Good drama and action... @ikamalhaasan rocks. SilambarasanTR impressive. Mani Ratnam touches all over. Trisha is good. @arrahman BGM is Super.Interval Bang Vera level."

Another film critic lauded Silambarasan for his performance and wrote, "#Thuglife Interval Block - #SilambarasanTR Steals the Show with his Negative Shade.. Massive Response for him..." Another wrote, "Massive applause well-deserved."

All about Thug Life