Madame Web First Impression: Dakota Johnson Starrer Opens To Mixed Reviews

Madame Web made its theatrical debut worldwide on February 14. In India, the film will be made available on the big screen on February 16. As the first shows of the film hit the cinema, fans of the actress thronged to the theatres to catch the initial. Check out what if the early reviews of the film will make you want to watch it or skip it.

Negative impressions dominate Madame Web early shows

As the film premiered, social media was filled with fans criticising the Dakota Johnson film. One user called the film ‘lacklustre’ and compared it to Marvel’s previous film Morbius which also received poor reviews. The user wrote, “#MadameWeb Review. This makes Morbius look like a 10/10 film. Poor acting, story, and very lackluster action. They try to do everything they can without putting Spider-Man in the movie and it’s painfully obvious. Villain is terrible. Awful movie. Adam Scott was alright. 2/10.”

A screengrab of reviews | Image: X

Another reviewer slammed Sony Pictures for “letting” the film be made this way. The post read, “I don’t understand how Sony allowed Madame Web to be made the way it is. They got all this money and that’s what they put together?? Also, the marketing is horribly misleading. I’m at a loss for words.”

A screengrab of reviews | Image: X

A social media user simply labelled the film as “terrible”. Taking to their X account the user wrote, “Crazy thing is that madam web has a dope concept as a character but again no direction or point of any type of conclusion. No Post credit scene?! Terrible. More in the review tomorrow !”

A screengrab of reviews | Image: X

Madame Web fans urge netizens to watch the film with an open mind

While one side of the internet criticised the Dakota Johnson starrer, fans of the film quickly jumped to its defence. Users took to their X (Twitter account) to write, “people have been giving negative reviews about #MadameWeb and it doesn’t makes sense to me cuz it is one of the best movies that i recently watched I WANNA WATCH IT AGAIN.”

A screengrab of reviews | Image: X

Another user wrote, “I see so many baselsss negative reviews and hate for #MadameWeb and i’ll just say, go watch it and have your own opinion. We live in a time where people tend to put creative things down even before watching it, it literally happens to every movie so ignore them.”

A screengrab of reviews | Image: X

A user urged netizens not to be influenced by the negative reviews of the film. The post read, “The movie was absolutely a treat to watch. Don’t be influenced with the reviews! Give it a try!!”

A screengrab of reviews | Image: X

All about Madame Web

Madame Web is the story of Cassandra, played by Dakota, a woman who begins to have strange visions about a serial killer. Eventually, and as explained in the trailer, she discovers that these are not hallucinations but rather visions of the future and that she will have in her hands along with the fate of three young women who are being pursued by a criminal.

Madame Web official poster | Image: IMDb

The film, directed by SJ Clarkson, will be the first superhero movie of 2024 and will apparently be looking to introduce the idea of ​​the multiverse to the franchise that Venom started. It will be following three other big banner releases that have fared well for Marvel studios. Madame Web comes after the release of Tom Hardy-led Venom which released in 2018, Venom: Let There Be Carnage which released in 2021 and Jared Leto’s Morbius which released last year.