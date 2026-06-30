Daveigh Chase, Lilo & Stitch Voice Actress, Died Of AIDS At The Age Of 35

The Los Angeles Coroner's Office has confirmed that actor Daveigh Chase, best known for voicing Lilo in Disney's Lilo and Stitch and portraying Samara Morgan in the horror film 'The Ring', died of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Chase died on June 16 in Los Angeles at the age of 35. According to Variety, the coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death was Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), while a secondary cause was listed as "chronic polysubstance use." Chase, who also went by the name Daveigh Schwallier, had largely stepped away from acting after 2016. In recent years, she had faced legal issues, including charges related to riding in a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

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Speaking to The New York Times, Chase's father, John David Schwallier, said his daughter had been homeless and had struggled with drug use since the age of 13. He also said the two had not been in contact for many years.

Following her death, Chase's boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, shared details about her personal struggles in a GoFundMe post.

He wrote, "After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA. When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope."

Before the official cause of death was released, Hernandez had told TMZ that Chase had contracted meningitis and was also suffering from sepsis, a severe reaction to an infection.

Chase rose to international fame after lending her voice to the title character in Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch'.

She reprised the role in 'Stitch! The Movie' (2003), 'Leroy & Stitch' (2006) and the Disney Channel animated series 'Lilo & Stitch: The Series' became closely associated with one of the studio's most beloved animated franchises.

Beyond voice acting, Chase built a notable screen career. She portrayed the unsettling Samara Morgan in the horror hit 'The Ring', a performance that remains one of the most recognisable child roles in modern horror cinema.

She also appeared as Samantha Darko, the younger sister of Jake Gyllenhaal's lead character, in 'Donnie Darko', later returning for the 2009 direct-to-video sequel S. Darko.

On television, Chase played Rhonda Volmer in HBO's 'Big Love', portraying the teenage child bride of fundamentalist prophet Roman Grant. Her performances across film and television established her as a prominent young actor before she eventually withdrew from the entertainment industry. (ANI)