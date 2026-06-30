Dia Mirza Faces Backlash After Her 5-Year-Old Son Schools Delivery Boy Over Plastic Bags, Internet Calls Actress 'Entitled'

Dia Mirza is one of the sought-after actresses of the entertainment industry. However, currently she is in the news for all the wrong reasons. A clip of the actress is going viral on the internet in which she is speaking about climate change and the use of plastic bags. She narrated an incident in which her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi educated a delivery boy for bringing coconuts in plastic bags with plastic straws. This did not go down well with netizens, who are criticising the actress for being "entitled" and "ungrateful" while a boy is delivering in the scorching heat.

What did Dia Mirza say that angered the internet?

Speaking on the podcast, Dia said, "The coconut wala delivered the coconut and nothing burns my blood more than coconut water arriving in plastic bags with plastic straws. So this boy, bichara, he didn’t know whom he was delivering. So Avyaan opened the door and he puts his hand on his hips and says, ‘Bhaiya plastic me lekar aaye hai, hamari ghar mein plastic not allowed, aap usko plastic se nikalo, usko neeche rakho aur plastic aur straw leke jao (Why have you got this in plastic? Plastic is not allowed in our home, put it down and take the plastic away)."

While Soha Ali Khan was impressed by Dia's son Avyaan, the internet criticised the actress over her son's conduct.

Internet slams Dia Mirza

Soon after the clip went viral, netizens started calling Dia "entitled". A user wrote, "crap alert ! this woman and her absolute artificial climate activism sucks ! sad to see a small kid being dragged into this

grow coconut trees in your backyard #diamirza rather than mocking and harassing a delivery boy ! go a step ahead and use your diesel guzzling SUV for picking up stuff from market 24/7"

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Another wrote, "lol, she could have gone to a coconut vendor near her house with a steel straw and avoided the plastic instead of her son having to do all this drama."

A third user wrote, "Imagine talking so rudely and with such entitlement to someone who’s literally providing you a service in 40 degree centigrade. The entitlement is unreal - it blinds them to basic respect and decency. If you don’t plastic just go to the thela and buy it yourself and carry it in paper bags. And then the same people act all polished and “real” on camera… what a joke."

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"A child scolds a poor coconut vendor, who sells door to door trying to make ends meet in scorching Indian summers, to “take back his plastic,” while adults celebrate it as “standing up to a grown-up.” Then the mother of the said child appears on camera, fully decked out in 20+ makeup products for that perfect dewy glow… Guess what those products are sold in? You guessed it right — plastic packaging! This is what insulated privilege looks like," a user wrote.

About Dia Mirza