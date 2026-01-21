David Beckham Reacts To Son Brooklyn Beckham's Accusations, Says 'Children Are Allowed To Make Mistakes'

The Beckham family is in the centre of controversy after Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, of trying to "control the narratives" around his life. He penned a long note on his social media handle, detailing their family rift. Now, a day later, the legendary footballer has reacted to his elder son's accusations and said, "Children make mistakes".

(Brooklyn and Nicola with parents David and Victoria Beckham | Image: X)

David Beckham breaks the silence on son Brooklyn Beckham's accusations

David Beckham appeared on Squawk Box, where he was quoted as saying, "I've always spoken about social media and the power of social media, for the good and for the bad. The bad, we've talked about, what kids can access these days, and it can be dangerous. But what I've found personally, you know, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons."

The football star further highlighted the use of his platform to raise awareness about global issues affecting children, which he believes is the biggest tool in his arsenal.

"You know, I've been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF, and it's been the biggest tool to make people aware of what's going on around the world for children, and I've tried to do the same," said David Beckham as quoted by E! News.

"I've tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That's how they learn. So, that's what I try to teach my kids. But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes," he concluded.

Advertisement

(Brooklyn with parents David and Victoria Beckham | Image: X)

All about the Beckham family feud

Brooklyn on Monday took to Instagram Story and released a lengthy statement, explaining why he has broken ties with his family and is in no mood to reconcile. He addressed the situation, claiming his parents had "endlessly tried to ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz. "I had been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Beckham wrote.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he said.

Advertisement

He added his mom "cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour" and "attempted to bribe" him into signing away the rights to his name before he got married.

On his wedding day, Brooklyn said his mother hijacked his first dance with Peltz and "danced very inappropriately" on him. He recalled, "Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was a planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

He ended his statement by saying the narrative that his wife controls his life is "completely backwards," and instead, it's his parents who have been manipulating him.