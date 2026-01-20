Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 9: Chiranjeevi Starrer Remains Steady In 2nd Week

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 9: Chiranjeevi starrer MSG has turned out to be the first hit of 2026. Released during the Sankranthi period, this Telugu entertainer is the only festive release this year that has managed to perform well. The film has already crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just nine days and is steadily inching towards the ₹200 crore club in India. While it fared strongly in the opening week, the numbers have declined slightly in the second week.

MSG stays steady at box office in second week

MSG has already emerged as Chiranjeevi's highest grossing film, beating Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). Director Anil Ravipudi has added another Sankranthi hit to his belt after the 2019 entertainer F2: Fun and Frustration, Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) and Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025). Not just in India, MSG is performing terrifically overseas too, with over ₹125 crore collections coming in from territories abroad.

In its first week in India, MSG minted ₹157 crore. On its second Monday (January 19), it added ₹8 crore to its purse, followed by nearly ₹6 crore on Tuesday, taking its nine day nett biz at the domestic box office to ₹171.65 crore. It has also officially entered the elite list of the top 10 highest-ever first-week collections for a film in the Telugu language.

With MSG turning out to be a hit, Chiranjeevi fans are now looking forward to Vishwambhara. The fantasy action drama spanning centuries has huge expectations riding on it. While its teaser was trolled for poor VFX, the team quickly took note of the criticism and is currently working on post-production. Vishwambhara will release in 2026, with the date yet to be announced.