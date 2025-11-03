David Harbour Controversy Explained: Millie Bobby Brown Accuses Stranger Things Co-Star Of 'Bullying And Harassing'

Stranger Things actor David Harbour appears to be facing strong accusations, as his former co-star Millie Bobby Brown spoke out against him after his ex-wife, Lily Allen, called him out for cheating. Harbour now finds himself surrounded by controversy while Stranger Things prepares for its fifth and final season. Here’s what happened.

According to The Mail On Sunday of dailymail, Millie Bobby Brown, 21, has accused David Harbour of bullying and harassment, filing a formal complaint, before production began on the new season. The report states that Brown’s complaint contained “pages and pages” of allegations, which triggered a months-long internal investigation.

A source told the publication, “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.” The outcome of the inquiry remains undisclosed, but the report confirmed that Brown’s complaint did not involve any claims of sexual misconduct. Netflix has so far declined to comment on the issue.

Reports also suggest that Harbour’s ex-wife, Lily Allen, supported him during what sources described as a “brutal” period. “Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time,” a source told Mail on Sunday.

