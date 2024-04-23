Advertisement

Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine. The trailer for Marvel's latest attempt at regaining control of the box office - Deadpool and Wolverine, was recently released. Deadpool's whacky energy and Wolverine's no-nonsense attitude join forces, promising a treat for all MCU fans.

Deadpool and Wolverine trailer out now



An absolute highlight of the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer is Hugh Jackman's Wolverine entirely suited up in his unmissable armour - the first time since 2017 release Logan. The premise of the film, as suggested by the trailer, sees him unite with Ryan Reynold's Deadpool for a mission by the Time Variance Authority - of prominent importance in Loki.

It is worth mentioning that the teaser trailer previously released for the film only teased a barely-there glimpse of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The frame cut off at just the iconic character's shadow. Succession's Matthew Macfayden also features in the final trailer for the Deadpool and Wolverine as an agent from the Time Variance Authority, the group that oversees the flow of time. The Shawn Levy directorial is slated to hit theatres on July 26.

Chris Hemsworth to return as Thor in Deadpool and Wolverine?



An exclusive 9-minute preview of Deadpool and Wolverine, was streamed at Las Vegas' CinemaCon event. The preview revealed how several former Avengers will be marking a return to MCU with the big banner film, now up for release. Confirmed for the same, is Chris Evans' reprisal of his role of Captain America - last essayed by the actor in 2019 release Avengers: Endgame.

Also rumoured to return, is Chris Hemsworth as Thor. As per a THR report, the preview carried "fresh footage" of Hemsworth's return as Thor, thereby assuring fans of a proper cameo as opposed to reruns of old footage. Hemsworth had last essayed the role of Thor in 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder.