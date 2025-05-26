Demi Lovato Gets Married To Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes In An Intimate Yet Dreamy Wedding Ceremony

Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes exchange vows after one and a half years of their engagement. The couple said "I do" on Sunday, May 25, in California at around 4 PM. The 32-year-old singer turned into a beautiful Vivienne Westwood bride, as per Vogue Weddings. The newlyweds are yet to officialy announce their marriage, but the publication offered a glimpse of the beautiful bride.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes get married

Vogue has shared a few glimpses of the singer as a bride, which is now going viral on the internet. She walked down the aisle in a pearl white custom Vivienne Westwood gown featuring a corset bodice. “I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time,” Demi tells Vogue. The singer completed her look with a single-tier, length cathedral-style veil. The design of her outfit was inspired by 18th-century high society women.

For the reception, the singer changed into an ivory silk column dress with a draped corset top from the shelves of Vivienne Westwood. "There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading. The pearl detail and draping are such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It's a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special," the designers told Vogue.

When did Demi and Jordan meet?

The couple first met during the making of the singer's 2022 album Holy Fv--. He co-wrote 3 of 16 tracks on it. It was in August 2022, the couple went public with their relationship, and by December 2023 got engaged. Earlier this year on Valentine's Day, Demi shared pre-wedding photoshoot images on her Instagram handle with a caption, "Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that. I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together. Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!"