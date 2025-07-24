Devil Wears Prada 2: After Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's First Look As Miranda Priestly Out, Pics From New York Set Surfaces

Updated 24 July 2025 at 15:09 IST
The Devil Wears Prada 2: Miranda Priestly is back. Meryl Streep spotted on the set of the iconic high-fashion drama for the first time on Wednesday. She was shooting in New York City, wearing her character’s trademark icy white long pixie haircut. Stepping back into her OG suits, Streep looked bougie in a long tan trench coat, a purple blouse tucked into a brown leather skirt with a belt, and matching brown heels. She toned up her look with a pair of sleek black sunglasses, making her the classic editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. With this, it’s safe to say that the devil has returned.
No doubt, Meryl Streep has made a powerful comeback, sparking excitement among fans. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 2006 classic.
The original starline of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci will reprise their roles in the sequel. New faces include Kenneth Branagh, who will portray Priestley’s husband, along with Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and B.J. Novak added to the fashion world.
Just a day ago, Anne Hathaway shared her first look from the set of the sequel. Wearing a relaxed yet tailored pinstriped waistcoat and trousers, the 42-year-old looked radiant. Returning as Andy Sachs, Hathaway confirmed filming had begun with her post: “Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2.”
Disney officially announced that The Devil Wears Prada 2 will premiere on big screens on May 1, 2026, and many are already calling it fashion’s version of a superhero event. Set once again in the lively streets of New York City, the story follows Runway EIC's struggles to tackle the changing world of digital media and the transformation of the magazine industry.
Published 24 July 2025 at 15:09 IST