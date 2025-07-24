Shahid Kapoor's Movie Not Backing Out Of Box Office Clash With Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar And Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Locks Title

The post-pandemic period for Shahid Kapoor has not been very fruitful at the box office. His last clean hit was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh in 2019. After that, Jersey, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Deva have not performed as expected. In fact, Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, debuted on OTT directly. Amid reports that a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic to be directed by Amit Rai of OMG 2 fame and starring Shahid has been shelved, it is also being said that his upcoming, yet untitled film with Vishal Bhardwaj will release as planned in December, in a clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab.

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj are collaborating on a yet untitled thriller | Image: X

Shahid has featured in Vishal's movies like Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017) and all of them have been both commercial and critical hits. Their next is a thriller titled Arjun Ustara. While this was decided as the title of the movie before, a new report in Pinkvilla claims the it has been rechristened as Romeo.

Despite Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar releasing on December 5 and Prabhas' horror comedy The Raja Saab opposing it in a direct clash, Vishal and Shahid's movie is also reportedly gearing up to make its theatrical debut on the same day, as planned before.

The possibility of a three way clash at the box office early December seems very likely if none of the movies back out of the race. The Raja Saab has been delayed several times and director Maruthi will make sure that no further postponement is on the cards.