France's First Lady Denied Access To BTS Jimin At Paris Fashion Week? Internet Spins Wild Theories

The popularity of the Korean boy band BTS is phenomenal. One of the members of the septet, Jimin turned heads in his bold outfit at the recently held Paris Fashion Week. The entourage of Jimin was big and also consisted of bodyguards to keep the BTS star safe. However, a particular moment caught everyone's attention and also led to speculations that the security of Jimin kept away even France's First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Jimin opted for a bold black look at Paris Fashion Week | Image: X

BTS member Jimin recently attended the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week and stole the spotlight in his unbuttoned jacket look. A netizen recently shared an account of a staff member working at the event who claimed that Jimin’s bodyguards were so strict with his security that they didn't let anyone take a photo with him. Even Macron, the First Lady of France, was no exception.

A popular fashion influencer, Kim Jihoon, shared that she attended the Dior show and met Jimin at the event. In a video filmed later, she recalled that the BTS member recognised her from their earlier meeting and was willing to take a picture with her, but his manager turned down the request.

A particular picture of a Jimin in the foreground and Brigitte Macron looking at him amazed from a distance has also gone viral online, leading many to suspect that she was denied access to the K-pop idol.

A viral photo of Jimin from Paris Fashion Week | Image: X