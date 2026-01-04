Did Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Predict US Airstrikes In Venezuela? John Krasinski's Scene Resurfaces After Trump Captures Maduro

Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro arrived in the United States to face criminal charges after being captured in an audacious nighttime military operation that President Donald Trump said would set the U.S. up to “run” the South American country and tap its vast oil reserves to sell to other nations. Maduro, along with his wife Cilia Flores, was transported to Manhattan, where a convoy of law enforcement vehicles, including an armoured car, was waiting to whisk him to a nearby U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration office. As reports about the USA operation saw the light of day, social media users dug out a scene from the Amazon Prime Video series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, claiming that the political thriller 'predicted' the airstrike on Venezuela.



Netizens recalled a scene from season 2 of the web show, in which a helicopter lands in the Presidential Palace of Venezuela to launch an assault. In another episode of the series, John Krasinski's character could be heard explaining why Venezuela is a ‘major threat on the world stage’. In the monologue scene, the character goes on to explain how the South American country is rich in resources such as oil, minerals and natural wealth. This particular scene from Jack Ryan Season 2 is being widely reshared online, with social media users using it to understand the motivation behind the USA attacking Venezuela.



However, it must be made clear that the 2019 series Jack Ryan Season 2 did not foresee or feature anything from the current political climate. The show's narrative focuses on a fictional Venezuelan president, Nicolás Reyes. The titular CIA analyst, played by John Krasinski, is tasked with the mission to bring stability to Venezuela, ‘a country on the brink of collapse’. In the series, the country is shown to be troubled with corruption, rigged elections, and political warfare.