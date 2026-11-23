Manchester: A Don Toliver concert at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England, was abruptly disrupted on Sunday, November 22, after a substance believed to be tear gas was reportedly released into the crowd. The incident prompted a major emergency response, with more than 12,000 concertgoers evacuated from the venue.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) declared a major incident following reports that an unidentified substance had been released among the audience towards the end of the American rapper's performance.

Several concertgoers reportedly experienced coughing, burning eyes and breathing difficulties, raising concerns about possible exposure to a harmful chemical substance.

In a statement, police said that a substance believed to be tear gas had been released into the crowd and that all attendees were being evacuated as a precaution. Emergency services were deployed to assist those showing signs of being affected.

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More Than 50 People Assessed After Concert Incident

According to the North West Ambulance Service, more than 50 people were assessed by medical teams at the scene. Several concertgoers reported eye irritation and respiratory symptoms following the incident.

One person was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further medical assessment, while others received treatment at the venue.

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Emergency responders, including specialist Hazardous Area Response Team personnel, were deployed to assess the situation and carry out precautionary decontamination procedures.

Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said the priority was ensuring the safety of everyone attending the concert. She confirmed that more than 12,000 people had been safely escorted out of the arena.

Police Declare Major Incident, Investigation Underway

Following the incident, authorities urged members of the public to stay away from the Co-op Live Arena while emergency services continued their response.

Police have launched an investigation to establish exactly what substance was released, how it entered the venue and who may have been responsible. As of the latest official updates, authorities had not confirmed the substance's identity or announced any arrests.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing, covering their mouths and rushing towards the exits as the evacuation unfolded.

Don Toliver's Concert Cut Short

The Houston-born rapper, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, was performing as part of his Octane World Tour when the incident occurred.

The concert was brought to an early end, leaving thousands of fans disappointed as emergency crews took control of the situation.