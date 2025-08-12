Double Surprise For Swifties: Taylor Swift Announces 12th Album, The Life Of A Showgirl And Makes Podcast Debut With Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift gave a big surprise to Swifties at 12:12. The American pop sensation announced her brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Not only that, she also appeared on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, The New Heights show, for the first time to make the TS12 announcement. This marks her official podcast debut.

Taylor Swift announces new album The Life of a Showgirl

After the historic success of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift announced her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on August 12. The album will be released in October, and fans can now pre-order it on her official website.

The 14-time Grammy winner appeared for the first time on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, The New Heights Show, to share the news. This will be Tay’s podcast debut.

In a video posted on the podcast’s official Instagram page, Swift opened a briefcase with orange accents and revealed her 12th album, calling it TS12. The announcement left Jason screaming in excitement.

The podcast’s current post shows a blurred cover that appears to be mint green and orange. The video has got 2,312,095 likes within just 12 hours.

File photo of taylor swift | Image: X

The Life of a Showgirl now features an orange glitter lock on a greenish background, but this is only for pre-order. The singer’s website states that the final artwork will be revealed later.

Taylor Swift had already mentioned Kelce last year. In June 2024, she posted a selfie with him and members of the British royal family backstage at her London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium.