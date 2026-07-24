Ebenezer Trailer Out: Johnny Depp Transforms Into 'Master of Misfits', Surprises Fans In Scrooge Makeover

In a much-awaited return to the big screen, Hollywood star Johnny Depp has gone full 'Ebenezer' mode!

The much-awaited trailer of Johnny Depp's upcoming film 'Ebenezer' has been unveiled, presenting the actor as the "Master of Misfits" before cutting to Depp's Scrooge saying, "It's good to be back."

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The trailer briefly teases Ebenezer with his on-screen family, including Daisy Ridley as Emily Cratchit and Sam Claflin as Fred. The infamous Christmas grouch Ebenezer Scrooge is also shown being tormented by the terrifying spirits of Christmas.

From interacting with the Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Riseborough) to confrontation with Bob Cratchit (Rupert Grint) and a volatile outburst against Marley (Ian McKellen), the trailer treats audiences to Scrooge's life throughout the Christmas season.

In a double-treat for fans, Johnny Depp also made a surprise appearance as his Scrooge character on the streets of San Diego's Gaslamp district, before crashing the Comic-Con. With a transforming makeover, Depp also donned Scrooge's iconic black coat and a matching top hat.

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