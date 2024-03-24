Advertisement

Emily Blunt, in a recent interview, revealed that she took some inspiration from Barbie director Greta Gerwig for her role in The Fall Guy. For the unversed, in the movie Blunt plays a movie director, Jody Moreno, whose leading man ends up missing. That’s when Ryan Gosling’s stunt performer, Colt Seavers comes into the picture to help find the actor.

Emily Blunt says she took inspiration from Great Gerwig

In a recent conversation with Total Film, the actress said, “With the warmth and the charm, I guess there’s a little Greta in there. She was a mix of a few other people I’d met and pulled from.”

File photo of Emily Blunt and Greta Gerwig | Image: X

The Fall Guy director David Leitch’s producing partner and wife Kelly McCormick also explained how the character of Jody was changed from a make-up artist to a director. This was done to increase the movie’s weight. “Emily’s role was a make-up artist when we sold it, and we converted it to first-time directing right before we gave her a very rough draft,” she said while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. “It made it feel like [the character] had more pressure on her,” she added.

Emily Blunt opens up about her role in The Fall Guy

Emily Blunt explained that they all came together to build the character. “Because I think, maybe in the original script, she was quite severe, and that sort of tough director,” the Oscar-nominated actress said. “But I think, for me, it’s always more interesting to play someone who’s in a situation where they’re way over their head.”