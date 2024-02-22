Advertisement

Greta Gerwig has finally broken her silence on Barbie not being nominated in the Best Director and Best Actress categories at the Academy Awards 2024. Despite becoming the highest-grossing film in the cinematic industry, Greta’s directorial being sidelined in major categories came as a shock to many. Although the film did bag nominations in eight other categories, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's not receiving nominations became the biggest highlight after the official announcement. Days after the snub, the director of the pink fable, Greta has finally reacted.

Greta Gerwig says she wanted it for Margot Robbie

In her Time profile for the magazine’s annual Women of the Year list, Greta said, “Of course I wanted it for Margot. But I’m just happy we all get to be there together.” A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated,” recalled Greta.

“I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!'”

Advertisement

File photo of Greta Gerwig | Image: Instagram

Barbie has received eight nominations. Ryan Gosling received the nomination for Best Supporting Actor, America Ferrera for Best Supporting Actress, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design and Best Original Song.

Margot Robbie believes Greta Gerwig did a once-in-a-lifetime thing

In a discussion with Variety, Margot Robbie finally addressed not getting a nomination in the Best Actress category for Barbie . While the actress did not express remorse for her snub, she did voice her discontent about the film’s director Greta Gerwig not receiving a nomination. The actress said, “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed. Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director. What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”