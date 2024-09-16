sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Kejriwal Resignation |

Published 08:20 IST, September 16th 2024

Emmys 2024: Will Smith Namesake Takes A Jibe At Actor's Oscars Slapgate Moment After Win | Viral

Emmys 2024: For his acceptance speech for Slow Horses, Will Smith's namesake recalled the Aladdin actor's infamous slap gate from Oscars 2022.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Will Smith (L) won Emmy Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series for Slow Horses
Will Smith (L) won Emmy Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series for Slow Horses | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:26 IST, September 16th 2024