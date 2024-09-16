Published 08:20 IST, September 16th 2024
Emmys 2024: Will Smith Namesake Takes A Jibe At Actor's Oscars Slapgate Moment After Win | Viral
Emmys 2024: For his acceptance speech for Slow Horses, Will Smith's namesake recalled the Aladdin actor's infamous slap gate from Oscars 2022.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Will Smith (L) won Emmy Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series for Slow Horses | Image: X
2 min read
- 2 min read
07:26 IST, September 16th 2024