Enrique Iglesias-Anna Kournikova Welcome Their Fourth Baby, Share First Photo

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed their fourth child on December 12 and shared the first photo of their little one on social media. However, the couple didn't disclose the baby's gender or name. The couple is already parents to twins Lucy and Nicholas (8) and their daughter Mary (5).

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's family grows

Taking to their Instagram handle, the couple shared a joint post that shows their newborn wrapped in a blanket and sleeping peacefully with a soft sloth plush toy resting beside him. The caption reads, "My Sunshine 12.17.2025."

Soon after they shared the photos, their friends and fans erupted in joy, flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages. Enrique's sister, Chabeli Iglesias Preysler, dropped heart emoticons. Anna's brother Allan Kournikova also dropped red heart emoticons. A fan wrote, "Omg!!! Am sooo happy for you guys❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations." Another wrote, "A bless of god! Congratulations on this beautiful addition!!" A third user wrote, "A beautiful blessing on Christmas Eve. Many congratulations."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

A look into Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's private lives

The singer tries to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, barring a few glimpses. Enrique first met former Russian Tennis player Anna in 2001 on the set of the singer's music video Escape and made their first public appearance as a couple a year later at the MTV Video Music Awards. Despite both being famous owing to their profession, they are raising their children away from the public eye.

Anna does share a few glimpses of kids on her Instagram handle. After June 2024, she shared a photo of kids in October, offering a glimpse of their Halloween celebrations. In the photo, Anna is dressed as a duck, her daughters as pumpkins, and her son skips the outfit.