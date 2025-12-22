The Odyssey Trailer Out: Christopher Nolan Crafts Epic Battle Homecoming Thriller With Matt Damon

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan will release his mythic action epic filmed across locations worldwide using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s iconic saga to IMAX screens for the first time and will open in cinemas globally on July 17, 2026. Matt Damon plays the lead role of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca. As the first trailer out, it seems the Academy Award-winning filmmaker promises another grand cinematic spectacle.

The Odyssey trailer is out

The 2-minute trailer offers brief, mostly atmospheric glimpses into the story. After enduring torture, death, chaos and sights no human should ever witness, the characters set out to return home to their families. Yet the journey proves just as brutal as everything they have already survived.

The footage quickly sets a grand tone, mixing mythological scale with raw intensity. It teases several iconic moments from the original tale, including the suffocating silence inside the Trojan Horse, the chilling threat of the Cyclops Polyphemus, and a long, dangerous voyage across merciless seas. Matt Damon leads the cast as Odysseus, a battle-scarred king focused on one mission: bringing his men home. His voiceover highlights the film’s emotional heart and suggests that survival may demand sacrifices as heavy as the war itself. Watch the trailer below.

The film also features Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Odysseus’ wife, and Tom Holland as his son, Telemachus. Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and several others appear in key roles throughout the film.