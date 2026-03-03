Eric Dane's Cause Of Death Revealed: Grey's Anatomy Star Died Of Respiratory Failure

Eric Dane, best known for his roles in Euphoria and Grey's Anatomy, died on February 19, a year after announcing his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis. Now, according to the death certificate, the actor died of respiratory failure linked to ALS, as per PEOPLE.

When Eric Dane opened up about his ALS diagnosis

Dane announced his diagnosis in April 2025, telling People magazine, "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter." He added that he intended to continue working and would return to the set of Euphoria, where he portrayed Cal Jacobs.

Since then, he became a passionate advocate for ALS awareness and research. He used to attend shows and events where he spread awareness about the diagnosis.

What is ALS?

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects nerve cells and leads to muscle paralysis. There is currently no cure, though certain medications and therapies may help slow its progression.

Who was Eric Dane?

Born on November 9, 1972, Eric was raised in California. His father was in the Navy and died of a gunshot wound when the actor was 7. After high school, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. He did guest roles on shows like Saved by the Bell, Married...With Children, Charmed, X-Men: The Last Stand, and one season of the short-lived medical drama Gideon's Crossing.

After making guest appearances in TV shows, Dane got his big break in the mid-2000s, when he was cast as Dr Mark Sloan, a.k.a. McSteamy, on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, a role he played from 2006 until 2012 and reprised in 2021. In 2019, he did a complete 180 and became Cal Jacobs, a troubled married man, in HBO's provocative drama, Euphoria, a role he continued in up until his death.

