Wedding of ViRosh: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Offer A Peek Into Their Magical Sangeet Ceremony

Wedding of ViRosh: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot as per Telugu traditions on February 26. It was an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur attended by their family and close friends. Ahead of the wedding, the couple enjoyed their pre-wedding ceremonies, which began on February 24 with the Sangeet night. Days after their wedding, Vijay offered a peek into their evening, which was spent laughing, dancing, swallowing emotions to everyone's speeches and heartwarming surprises. They have shared several candid moments from the ceremony that are nothing but magical and awe-dorable.

(A photo of Rashmika and Vijay from their Sangeet album | Image: Instagram)

Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's awe-dorable Sangeet night

Vijay took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of candid moments from his and Rashmika's sangeet night, which was filled with love, laughter, dance and many emotional moments. The post opens with a video in which the couple is dancing their hearts out, followed by a monochrome photo of the couple enjoying the night. The album also offers a peek into a sparkling entry of the couple, followed by a family moment.

In the caption, he wrote, "24.02.26. Our Sangeeth night. The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyone's speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people."

He concluded by thanking his designer, "@falgunishanepeacockindia did witchcraft with the clothes, they brought out the dragons ;) I was in it till 4am :))"

Advertisement

Rashmika also shared a series of moments from the sangeet night in which she can be seen dancing with her sister, Vijay's brother Anand. She also gave a special performance which looked nothing but magical. Along with the post, she penned a long note that reads, “The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other.. to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well!” She added, “The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!”

Rashmika and Vijay also offered a closer glimpse of their ensembles, designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Thanking designer, Rashmika wrote, “@falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!!”

Advertisement

What did Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wear on Sangeet night?

The actor looked no less than a royal prince in a satin blue ensemble, featuring embellished embroidery. He layered it with a matching heavy-embellished jacket and topped it with a cape, but in turquoise blue. He accessoried his ensemble with an emerald necklace.

(A photo of Vijay from his Sangeet album | Image: Instagram)

Rashmika, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in an embellished lehenga and layered with with a matching cape. She accessorised her ensemble with statement jewellery, stublte dewy makeup and tied her hair in a sleek bun.

(A photo of Ranshmika from her Sangeet album | Image: Instagram)