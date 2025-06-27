F1: The Movie X Review: Brad Pitt’s Motorsports Action Fails To Impress Fans, Calls It 'Horrific', 'Clichés' And 'Brainless' Film

F1: The Movie X Review: Brad Pitt's motorsport action drama was released in India on Friday, June 27. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, and Javier Bardem in leading roles. The story follows a retired Formula One driver who returns to mentor a young racer. The need for speed lovers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews as they have already watched the film.

Is Brad Pitt’s F1 worth watching?

As the movie hit the big screens, formula sports maniacs hoped for the early shows and shared their reviews online. One viewer commented, “I watched it in 2D and honestly didn’t expect to enjoy it this much. The Daytona scenes were more intense than F1, the helmet cams were incredible, and even though the story was unrealistic, the vibe was pure fun. It’s like Top Gun with Formula 1, and somehow, it just works.”

Another said, “The next time someone asks me about the worst film I’ve ever seen, I can confidently say it’s #F1TheMovie. The terrible script, endless clichés, and nonsensical race commentary that over-explain the rules are truly mind-boggling. A corporate sports disaster.”

A different user shared, “Brad Pitt, despite his charm and leading-man appeal, was completely miscast for this movie.”

One more enthusiastically remarked, “#F1TheMovie is an absolute thrill ride! It delivers everything you’d want in a summer blockbuster and more. Pitt and Idris are ELECTRIC together, with Badem and Condon shining in their supporting roles. The IMAX cinematography is OUTSTANDING and incredibly IMMERSIVE, with brilliant sound design and a fantastic score. I loved it!”

All about Brad Pitt’s F1 movie