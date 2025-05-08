Fans Celebrate As 'Power Couple' Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet Finally Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Timothée Chalamet is making headlines as he walked the red carpet with a girlfriend for the first time in his career. The Dune star and Kylie Jenner subtly introduced their romance during their debut red carpet-appearance at the 70th annual David di Donatello photocall. This marked their first public appearance together, officially confirming their relationship and of course, fans cannot get any chill.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are red carpet official now

If you don’t see the excitement, let us break it down. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been seen together at various high-profile events. However, in the celebrity world, making an appearance together on a red carpet marks a significant milestone in any relationship.

For Kylie and Timothée, that moment came on May 7 at the 70th annual David di Donatello photocall in Rome, Italy. The couple posed for photos at the awards ceremony, where Chalamet was celebrated with a David Award – the Italian equivalent of an Academy Award – in recognition of his exceptional contributions to cinema.

Kylie wore a sleek, black-on-black Schiaparelli evening gown with intricate embossing, complementing her look with striking gold, black, and white drop earrings. In her Rome photo collection, she proudly shared that she had done her own makeup.

Timothée chose a classic, perfectly tailored suit. The couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand, striking a few intimate poses before Timothée kissed Kylie and took the stage to accept the 'David Especiale' award for cinematic excellence.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship

Jenner and Chalamet, romantically linked since 2023, have largely kept their relationship private.

Over the past two years, they have attended several events together, especially during Chalamet’s awards season for “A Complete Unknown,” but they had not made a red-carpet appearance as a couple until now.